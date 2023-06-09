Analyzing The Coca-Cola Company (KO)’s quick and current ratios

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) closed the day trading at $60.37 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $60.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15557740 shares were traded. KO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Braun Henrique sold 16,950 shares for $64.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,085,315 led to the insider holds 26,272 shares of the business.

KOUMETTIS NIKOLAOS sold 253,102 shares of KO for $16,105,893 on May 04. The Europe OU President now owns 184,563 shares after completing the transaction at $63.63 per share. On May 02, another insider, QUAN NANCY, who serves as the SVP & Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 85,906 shares for $63.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,495,656 and left with 209,710 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KO now has a Market Capitalization of 261.07B and an Enterprise Value of 289.18B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KO has reached a high of $65.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KO traded about 13.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KO traded about 18.7M shares per day. A total of 4.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.30B. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KO as of May 14, 2023 were 23.38M with a Short Ratio of 23.38M, compared to 24.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Dividends & Splits

KO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 1.78 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 77.20% for KO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $11.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.07B to a low estimate of $11.5B. As of the current estimate, The Coca-Cola Company’s year-ago sales were $11.3B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.62B, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.29B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.05B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.45B and the low estimate is $46.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.