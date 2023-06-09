Analyzing The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s quick and current ratios

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) closed the day trading at $174.91 down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $175.78. On the day, 897321 shares were traded. TRV stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $212.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Klein Michael Frederick sold 10,246 shares for $182.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,873,435 led to the insider holds 14,080 shares of the business.

BESSETTE ANDY F sold 11,572 shares of TRV for $2,061,467 on Apr 25. The EVP and Chief Admin Officer now owns 17,361 shares after completing the transaction at $178.14 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Frey Daniel S., who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 37,316 shares for $179.08 each. As a result, the insider received 6,682,419 and left with 11,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRV now has a Market Capitalization of 40.40B and an Enterprise Value of 46.93B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has reached a high of $194.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRV traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRV traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 231.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRV as of May 14, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.11M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

TRV’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 3.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.90% for TRV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 11, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $3.91 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.75 and $13.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.69. EPS for the following year is $17.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $18.95 and $15.5.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $10B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.17B to a low estimate of $9.78B. As of the current estimate, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.02B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.14B, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.98B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.41B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.24B and the low estimate is $40.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.