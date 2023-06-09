Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) closed at $72.75 in the last session, up 1.63% from day before closing price of $71.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3179130 shares were traded. APO stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when HARRIS JOSHUA sold 3,323 shares for $67.51 per share. The transaction valued at 224,336 led to the insider holds 33,741,683 shares of the business.

HARRIS JOSHUA sold 300,000 shares of APO for $19,933,071 on May 30. The now owns 33,745,006 shares after completing the transaction at $66.44 per share. On May 26, another insider, HARRIS JOSHUA, who serves as the of the company, sold 198,802 shares for $65.67 each. As a result, the insider received 13,055,001 and left with 34,045,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APO now has a Market Capitalization of 41.28B and an Enterprise Value of -90.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APO has reached a high of $74.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APO traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 584.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.86M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APO as of May 14, 2023 were 9.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.74M, compared to 10.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APO is 1.63, which was 1.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $7.77, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.52 and $6.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824.5M, an estimated increase of 293.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.36B, an increase of 307.80% over than the figure of $293.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.89B and the low estimate is $15.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.