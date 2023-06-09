Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) was $15.65 for the day, up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $15.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1919473 shares were traded. APLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 564.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Hugh Redd bought 1,000 shares for $14.48 per share. The transaction valued at 14,480 led to the insider holds 110,997 shares of the business.

GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M bought 70 shares of APLE for $1,009 on May 25. The Director now owns 70 shares after completing the transaction at $14.42 per share. On May 05, another insider, KNIGHT GLADE M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $15.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,496 and bolstered with 568,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.58B and an Enterprise Value of 5.11B. As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.91.

Shares Statistics:

APLE traded an average of 1.92M shares per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.11M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, APLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.89. The current Payout Ratio is 113.30% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $355.64M to a low estimate of $335.38M. As of the current estimate, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $337.67M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.14M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.