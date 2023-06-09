Apple Inc. (AAPL) Records 50.02 million Shares Traded, Reaches $180.83 High

After finishing at $177.82 in the prior trading day, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed at $180.57, up 1.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50019896 shares were traded. AAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on June 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $185 from $193 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when KONDO CHRIS sold 4,092 shares for $173.26 per share. The transaction valued at 708,980 led to the insider holds 33,946 shares of the business.

Maestri Luca sold 69,996 shares of AAPL for $11,566,839 on Apr 13. The Senior Vice President, CFO now owns 107,661 shares after completing the transaction at $165.25 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Maestri Luca, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 200 shares for $164.92 each. As a result, the insider received 32,984 and left with 177,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAPL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.84T and an Enterprise Value of 2.89T. As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $184.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 59.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 69.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of May 14, 2023 were 109.88M with a Short Ratio of 109.88M, compared to 114.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AAPL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Apple Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.30, with high estimates of $10.18 and low estimates of $64.74.

