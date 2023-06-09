Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stocks Hit Low of $18.96 Before Closing at $19.08

In the latest session, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) closed at $19.08 up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $19.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8037942 shares were traded. ARCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.96.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ares Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $18 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT bought 15,000 shares for $17.84 per share. The transaction valued at 267,600 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

ROLL PENELOPE F bought 3,000 shares of ARCC for $52,320 on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,500 shares after completing the transaction at $17.44 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, ROLL PENELOPE F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,500 and bolstered with 57,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.39B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCC has reached a high of $20.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARCC has traded an average of 3.20M shares per day and 3.48M over the past ten days. A total of 544.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.72M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.45% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCC as of May 14, 2023 were 19.15M with a Short Ratio of 19.15M, compared to 18.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARCC is 1.92, from 1.81 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.39 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $621.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $643.63M to a low estimate of $595.63M. As of the current estimate, Ares Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $479M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $625.05M, an increase of 22.50% less than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.58M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.