Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Records 1.0 million Shares Traded, Reaches $92.00 High

After finishing at $90.56 in the prior trading day, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at $91.96, up 1.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995980 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.89.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Arougheti Michael J sold 258,163 shares for $90.92 per share. The transaction valued at 23,471,122 led to the insider holds 367,678 shares of the business.

Berry Ryan sold 10,000 shares of ARES for $891,100 on Jun 02. The Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer now owns 484,661 shares after completing the transaction at $89.11 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Arougheti Michael J, who serves as the Co-Founder, CEO and President of the company, sold 4,460 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 401,400 and left with 625,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARES now has a Market Capitalization of 16.73B and an Enterprise Value of 29.19B. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $91.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of May 14, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 5.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARES’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.60, compared to 3.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $5.08, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $733.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.4M to a low estimate of $673.5M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $591.75M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.18M, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $856.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $699.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.68B and the low estimate is $3.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.