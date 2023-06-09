Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) was $35.82 for the day, up 1.44% from the previous closing price of $35.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607697 shares were traded. APAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $27 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Sellers Samuel Bentson sold 9,790 shares for $36.11 per share. The transaction valued at 353,549 led to the insider holds 15,568 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 2.60B. As of this moment, Artisan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APAM has reached a high of $40.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.44.

Shares Statistics:

APAM traded an average of 558.02K shares per day over the past three months and 664.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.91M. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for APAM as of May 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.21, APAM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.32.

Earnings Estimates

