Asana Inc. (ASAN) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed the day trading at $22.53 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $22.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2662906 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Wan Tim M sold 3,336 shares for $20.86 per share. The transaction valued at 69,583 led to the insider holds 603,715 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 1,321 shares of ASAN for $27,554 on Mar 23. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 165,300 shares after completing the transaction at $20.86 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 689 shares for $21.58 each. As a result, the insider received 14,869 and left with 166,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.89B and an Enterprise Value of 4.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $29.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASAN traded about 2.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASAN traded about 3.6M shares per day. A total of 216.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.39M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of May 14, 2023 were 11.38M with a Short Ratio of 11.38M, compared to 10.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 14.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $157.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.2M to a low estimate of $157.5M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.9M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $648M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.21M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $823M and the low estimate is $723.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.