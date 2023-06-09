Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $31.67

As of close of business last night, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $31.67, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $31.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3157404 shares were traded. AXTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $36 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,500 shares for $29.55 per share. The transaction valued at 73,875 led to the insider holds 4,500 shares of the business.

Villavarayan Chris bought 34,440 shares of AXTA for $1,005,648 on Mar 13. The CEO & President now owns 34,440 shares after completing the transaction at $29.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXTA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.02B and an Enterprise Value of 10.15B. As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $32.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXTA traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 221.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.07M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.83% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTA as of May 14, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.52M, compared to 9.22M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.64B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.