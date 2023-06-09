Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock clocked out at $3.39, up 0.59% from its previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10613089 shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBD now has a Market Capitalization of 33.22B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0647.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBD traded 28.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 22.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31B. Shares short for BBD as of May 14, 2023 were 65.28M with a Short Ratio of 65.28M, compared to 80.08M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, BBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 39.88% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $5.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.9B to a low estimate of $5.47B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $9.76B, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.9B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of -$41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.62B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.24B, down -34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.1B and the low estimate is $23.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.