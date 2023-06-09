Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $16.98 in the prior trading day, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) closed at $17.15, up 1.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10729012 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.05.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 29.72B and an Enterprise Value of 30.12B. As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 281.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 41.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $20.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of May 14, 2023 were 23.29M with a Short Ratio of 23.29M, compared to 19.74M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 264.58% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, an increase of 38.60% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.18B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.36B and the low estimate is $9.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.