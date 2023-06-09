Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) closed at $23.13 in the last session, up 2.48% from day before closing price of $22.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 967985 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 411,995 led to the insider holds 1,543,394 shares of the business.

Coric Vlad bought 100,000 shares of BHVN for $1,482,420 on Oct 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,565 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Coric Vlad, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 41,930 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,352 and bolstered with 1,517,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $23.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHVN traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.16M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of May 14, 2023 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 6.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.07% and a Short% of Float of 11.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.89 and -$4.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.6. EPS for the following year is -$4.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.21 and -$5.73.