Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) was $56.61 for the day, down -5.70% from the previous closing price of $60.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504742 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BPMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on June 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $43 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Carter Percy H. sold 2,307 shares for $52.06 per share. The transaction valued at 120,102 led to the insider holds 38,117 shares of the business.

Hewes L. Becker sold 1,404 shares of BPMC for $73,078 on Jun 05. The CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER now owns 36,878 shares after completing the transaction at $52.05 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Albers Jeffrey W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,793 shares for $45.67 each. As a result, the insider received 447,273 and left with 173,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BPMC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $79.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.20.

Shares Statistics:

BPMC traded an average of 582.33K shares per day over the past three months and 778.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BPMC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 4.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.31 and a low estimate of -$2.87, while EPS last year was -$2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.5, with high estimates of -$2.23 and low estimates of -$2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.8 and -$10.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.68. EPS for the following year is -$7.79, with 18 analysts recommending between -$5.06 and -$9.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.31M to a low estimate of $39.23M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.55M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.67M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.87M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $191.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.04M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.6M and the low estimate is $225.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.