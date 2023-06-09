Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stocks Hit Low of $102.94 Before Closing at $104.00

In the latest session, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) closed at $104.00 up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $103.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972967 shares were traded. BAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when ROZANSKI HORACIO sold 44,690 shares for $103.48 per share. The transaction valued at 4,624,521 led to the insider holds 633,401 shares of the business.

Penfield Susan L sold 22,600 shares of BAH for $2,277,628 on May 31. The EVP & Chief Technology Officer now owns 19,793 shares after completing the transaction at $100.78 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Thompson Elizabeth M, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 27,925 shares for $99.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,764,575 and left with 20,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAH now has a Market Capitalization of 13.61B and an Enterprise Value of 16.26B. As of this moment, Booz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has reached a high of $112.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAH has traded an average of 975.97K shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 131.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BAH as of May 14, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAH is 1.88, from 1.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.5, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.68 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of the current estimate, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.26B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.1B and the low estimate is $10.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.