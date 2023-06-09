BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Records 0.59 million Shares Traded, Reaches $6.53 High

After finishing at $6.56 in the prior trading day, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) closed at $6.49, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589277 shares were traded. BRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 209,471,664 led to the insider holds 79,001 shares of the business.

Witt Andrew Elmore bought 10,000 shares of BRSP for $71,800 on Jun 16. The insider now owns 368,211 shares after completing the transaction at $7.18 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, RICE CATHERINE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,316 and bolstered with 65,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 843.35M and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, BrightSpire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSP has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 812.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.37M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSP as of May 14, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRSP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.37.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $33.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.5M to a low estimate of $31.1M. As of the current estimate, BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.76M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.99M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.1M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.8M and the low estimate is $113.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.