Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) closed at $65.31 up 0.23% from its previous closing price of $65.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4995317 shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when VESSEY RUPERT sold 50,385 shares for $67.06 per share. The transaction valued at 3,378,818 led to the insider holds 47,751 shares of the business.

Caforio Giovanni sold 240,000 shares of BMY for $17,916,000 on Feb 06. The Board Chair and CEO now owns 236,104 shares after completing the transaction at $74.65 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Powell Ann, who serves as the EVP, Chief Human Resources of the company, sold 11,183 shares for $74.69 each. As a result, the insider received 835,258 and left with 23,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMY now has a Market Capitalization of 137.21B and an Enterprise Value of 167.31B. As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $81.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMY has traded an average of 8.11M shares per day and 7.93M over the past ten days. A total of 2.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of May 14, 2023 were 21.49M with a Short Ratio of 21.49M, compared to 17.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BMY is 2.28, from 2.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.02. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.23 and $7.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.04. EPS for the following year is $8.15, with 21 analysts recommending between $8.73 and $7.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.11B to a low estimate of $11.71B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.89B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.5B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.3B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.16B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.63B and the low estimate is $45.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.