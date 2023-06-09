Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) closed at $63.86 in the last session, up 0.66% from day before closing price of $63.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163521 shares were traded. BRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $69 from $62 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when PROCTOR H PALMER JR sold 448 shares for $65.68 per share. The transaction valued at 29,425 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR sold 1 shares of BRO for $66 on May 01. The Director now owns 41,098 shares after completing the transaction at $65.66 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Hays James Charles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $53.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,500 and bolstered with 365,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRO now has a Market Capitalization of 18.11B and an Enterprise Value of 21.66B. As of this moment, Brown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has reached a high of $68.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRO traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 991.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.82M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BRO as of May 14, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRO is 0.46, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 17.90% for BRO, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $993.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $955.54M. As of the current estimate, Brown & Brown Inc.’s year-ago sales were $839.7M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993.94M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.