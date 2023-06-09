Caleres Inc. (CAL) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) was $23.19 for the day, up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $22.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683049 shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.39.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Freidman Daniel R sold 5,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,000 led to the insider holds 53,498 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 1,280 shares of CAL for $33,519 on Feb 15. The Executive Chair now owns 110,236 shares after completing the transaction at $26.19 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, SULLIVAN DIANE M, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $26.20 each. As a result, the insider received 39,293 and left with 111,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAL now has a Market Capitalization of 824.47M and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.85.

Shares Statistics:

CAL traded an average of 594.24K shares per day over the past three months and 811.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.34M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CAL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $707.42M to a low estimate of $701.56M. As of the current estimate, Caleres Inc.’s year-ago sales were $738.33M, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.