Calix Inc. (CALX) Records 0.85% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) was $51.19 for the day, up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $50.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724504 shares were traded. CALX stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.53.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CALX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 251.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares for $44.10 per share. The transaction valued at 220,486 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares of CALX for $272,400 on Feb 03. The Chief Commercial Ops Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $54.48 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Collins John Matthew, who serves as the EVP, Commercial Operations of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $70.65 each. As a result, the insider received 353,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CALX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.39B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Calix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 47.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALX has reached a high of $77.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.42.

Shares Statistics:

CALX traded an average of 683.06K shares per day over the past three months and 772.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.23M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.8M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259M to a low estimate of $254M. As of the current estimate, Calix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.04M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.62M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $257.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $867.83M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.