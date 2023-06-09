Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) was $113.28 for the day, up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $113.25. On the day, 785684 shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when CAMPO RICHARD J sold 5,337 shares for $110.35 per share. The transaction valued at 588,938 led to the insider holds 246,799 shares of the business.

Sengelmann William W. sold 10,292 shares of CPT for $1,158,551 on Jan 04. The EVP – Real Estate Investments now owns 68,667 shares after completing the transaction at $112.57 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Gallagher Michael P, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,332 shares for $112.57 each. As a result, the insider received 149,943 and left with 28,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.09B and an Enterprise Value of 15.82B. As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $146.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.49.

Shares Statistics:

CPT traded an average of 816.15K shares per day over the past three months and 898.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.82, CPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $4.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $386.11M to a low estimate of $380.7M. As of the current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $361.72M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.92M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386.84M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.