Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) N/A 0.00% in Day Trading, Closes at $45.60

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6124001 shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $47 from $49 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when O’Connor Kevin J. sold 21,049 shares for $41.13 per share. The transaction valued at 865,689 led to the insider holds 66,083 shares of the business.

Villeneuve Nadia sold 20,538 shares of CARR for $933,445 on Mar 02. The Senior VP & CHRO now owns 48,900 shares after completing the transaction at $45.45 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Nelson Christopher John, who serves as the President, HVAC of the company, sold 213,353 shares for $45.30 each. As a result, the insider received 9,665,446 and left with 97,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARR now has a Market Capitalization of 38.07B and an Enterprise Value of 44.08B. As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $49.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARR traded on average about 5.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 835.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of May 14, 2023 were 20.06M with a Short Ratio of 20.06M, compared to 12.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CARR is 0.74, which was 0.67 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.83B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.97B to a low estimate of $5.7B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.83B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.49B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.42B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.57B and the low estimate is $21.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.