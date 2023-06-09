Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $234.45

As of close of business last night, Caterpillar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $234.45, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $235.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3509444 shares were traded. CAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $236.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $231.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $185 from $230 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when MacLennan David bought 400 shares for $249.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,716 led to the insider holds 3,709 shares of the business.

Long Suzette M sold 8,000 shares of CAT for $2,008,289 on Feb 09. The CLO/General Counsel now owns 8,776 shares after completing the transaction at $251.04 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, DICKINSON DANIEL M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,070 shares for $251.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,524,905 and left with 5,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAT now has a Market Capitalization of 120.83B and an Enterprise Value of 151.07B. As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $266.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 217.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAT traded 3.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 516.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 511.18M.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, CAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.09 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.12, with high estimates of $4.76 and low estimates of $3.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.57 and $16.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.89. EPS for the following year is $18.16, with 22 analysts recommending between $20.56 and $14.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $16.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.27B to a low estimate of $16.12B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.25B, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.99B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.5B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.43B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.51B and the low estimate is $57.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.