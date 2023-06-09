ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at $9.61 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $9.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7982095 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $15.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Romano Pasquale sold 20,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 159,984 led to the insider holds 4,148,054 shares of the business.

Romano Pasquale sold 20,000 shares of CHPT for $163,210 on May 18. The President and CEO now owns 4,148,054 shares after completing the transaction at $8.16 per share. On May 17, another insider, Romano Pasquale, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $8.19 each. As a result, the insider received 163,778 and left with 4,148,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.39B and an Enterprise Value of 3.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHPT has traded an average of 8.66M shares per day and 12.78M over the past ten days. A total of 353.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.23M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of May 14, 2023 were 60.57M with a Short Ratio of 60.57M, compared to 59.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 18.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $154M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $167M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.29M, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $958.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $698.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $687M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.