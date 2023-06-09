Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) was $34.46 for the day, up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $34.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2496074 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 226.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Brock Charisse sold 7,036 shares for $37.04 per share. The transaction valued at 260,613 led to the insider holds 94,802 shares of the business.

McGough Thomas M sold 45,000 shares of CAG for $1,739,610 on Apr 06. The EVP & Co-COO now owns 104,859 shares after completing the transaction at $38.66 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Wise Robert G, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $40.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,045,000 and left with 22,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.43B and an Enterprise Value of 25.62B. As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.32.

Shares Statistics:

CAG traded an average of 4.57M shares per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of May 14, 2023 were 15.68M with a Short Ratio of 15.68M, compared to 11.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, CAG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $2.94B. As of the current estimate, Conagra Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.91B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.54B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.75B and the low estimate is $12.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.