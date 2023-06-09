Consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)’s next quarter EPS at $217.61

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed the day trading at $217.61 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $218.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078589 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NSC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $250 from $225 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares for $209.55 per share. The transaction valued at 419,100 led to the insider holds 30,654 shares of the business.

Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of NSC for $448,320 on Mar 01. The President & CEO now owns 32,776 shares after completing the transaction at $224.16 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Squires James A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,272 shares for $245.76 each. As a result, the insider received 5,227,765 and left with 1,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSC now has a Market Capitalization of 49.54B and an Enterprise Value of 63.97B. As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $264.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 209.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NSC traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NSC traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 227.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

NSC’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.40, up from 5.07 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 38.90% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on May 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

