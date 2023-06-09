Consensus estimates for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.36, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $43.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658987 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Sepp-Lorenzino Laura sold 2,330 shares for $38.48 per share. The transaction valued at 89,659 led to the insider holds 17,629 shares of the business.

LEONARD JOHN M sold 6,673 shares of NTLA for $248,302 on Jan 04. The President and CEO now owns 766,825 shares after completing the transaction at $37.21 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Lebwohl David, who serves as the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,574 shares for $37.21 each. As a result, the insider received 95,779 and left with 25,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTLA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $76.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTLA traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 913.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.75M. Insiders hold about 5.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of May 14, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 6.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.55 and -$6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.36. EPS for the following year is -$5.76, with 26 analysts recommending between -$4.05 and -$8.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.12M, down -5.30% from the average estimate.