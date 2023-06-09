Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Stock Closes up 0.98% on N/A Trading

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX: CLM) closed the day trading at $8.26 up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069158 shares were traded. CLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.17.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLM, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 95.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLM has reached a high of $10.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLM traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLM traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 217.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.39M. Shares short for CLM as of May 14, 2023 were 12.71M with a Short Ratio of 12.71M, compared to 11.91M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CLM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.47, up from 2.17 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 21.04.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.