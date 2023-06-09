Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) Records 0.74 million Shares Traded, Reaches $7.88 High

After finishing at $7.79 in the prior trading day, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (AMEX: CRF) closed at $7.87, up 1.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735554 shares were traded. CRF stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRF by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRF now has a Market Capitalization of 810.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 88.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRF has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 669.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 633.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 102.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.88M. Shares short for CRF as of May 14, 2023 were 6.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 6.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRF’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.08, compared to 1.41 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.63.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.