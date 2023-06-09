Coty Inc. (COTY) Stock Price Peaks at $11.90 During Trading

The closing price of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) was $11.80 for the day, up 1.55% from the previous closing price of $11.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3421323 shares were traded. COTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of COTY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 760,980 led to the insider holds 1,039,129 shares of the business.

Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares of COTY for $755,970 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 939,129 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 734,760 and bolstered with 839,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COTY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.06B and an Enterprise Value of 14.57B. As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $12.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

COTY traded an average of 5.32M shares per day over the past three months and 5.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 851.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.59M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of May 14, 2023 were 18.3M with a Short Ratio of 18.30M, compared to 18.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Coty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $5.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.