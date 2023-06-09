Coupang Inc. (CPNG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Coupang Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.02, up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $15.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5298636 shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Kim Tae Jung sold 940 shares for $16.47 per share. The transaction valued at 15,482 led to the insider holds 264,813 shares of the business.

GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 1,000,000 shares of CPNG for $15,370,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 67,651,928 shares after completing the transaction at $15.37 per share. On May 23, another insider, GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000,000 shares for $15.61 each. As a result, the insider received 31,220,000 and left with 68,651,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPNG now has a Market Capitalization of 28.50B and an Enterprise Value of 27.10B. As of this moment, Coupang’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 138.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $21.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPNG traded 7.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of May 14, 2023 were 21.06M with a Short Ratio of 21.06M, compared to 18.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $5.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.81B to a low estimate of $5.6B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.04B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.85B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.58B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.23B and the low estimate is $24.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.