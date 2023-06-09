CSX Corporation (CSX) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $32.56

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) closed the day trading at $32.56 down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $32.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8662483 shares were traded. CSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.05.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $37 from $33 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSX now has a Market Capitalization of 66.20B and an Enterprise Value of 83.13B. As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $34.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSX traded about 13.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSX traded about 11.79M shares per day. A total of 2.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of May 14, 2023 were 18.99M with a Short Ratio of 18.99M, compared to 19.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

CSX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.41 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.55B. As of the current estimate, CSX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.85B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.82B and the low estimate is $14.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.