Cutera Inc. (CUTR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) closed at $18.56 in the last session, down -5.74% from day before closing price of $19.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764817 shares were traded. CUTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUTR now has a Market Capitalization of 390.96M and an Enterprise Value of 553.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUTR has reached a high of $54.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUTR traded on average about 833.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.11M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 131.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CUTR as of May 14, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.51% and a Short% of Float of 29.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$3.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.82M to a low estimate of $61.27M. As of the current estimate, Cutera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.22M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.34M, an increase of 8.30% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.92M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.4M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.5M and the low estimate is $275.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.