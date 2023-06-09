D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $113.27

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) closed the day trading at $113.27 down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $113.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1714519 shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Romanowski Paul J sold 40,000 shares for $112.16 per share. The transaction valued at 4,486,524 led to the insider holds 84,268 shares of the business.

Murray Michael J sold 54,000 shares of DHI for $5,951,572 on May 03. The EVP and COO now owns 257,294 shares after completing the transaction at $110.21 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Allen Barbara K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 203 shares for $96.66 each. As a result, the insider received 19,622 and left with 5,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 38.63B and an Enterprise Value of 41.59B. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $116.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHI traded about 3.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHI traded about 2.69M shares per day. A total of 342.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of May 14, 2023 were 9.1M with a Short Ratio of 9.10M, compared to 11.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Dividends & Splits

DHI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.95 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.92 and a low estimate of $2.38, while EPS last year was $4.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.44 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.83 and $10.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.11. EPS for the following year is $11.29, with 20 analysts recommending between $13.33 and $8.55.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $8.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.53B to a low estimate of $7.98B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.79B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.57B, a decrease of -11.10% less than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.34B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.77B and the low estimate is $29.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.