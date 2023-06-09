DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stocks Reach New Highs at $70.44 During Trading Session

After finishing at $71.03 in the prior trading day, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) closed at $70.44, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3071578 shares were traded. DD stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $80 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Goss Michael G. sold 2,374 shares for $65.46 per share. The transaction valued at 155,402 led to the insider holds 13,345 shares of the business.

JOHNSON KRISTINA M sold 450 shares of DD for $33,548 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 3,115 shares after completing the transaction at $74.55 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Brady Amy G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 376 shares for $74.49 each. As a result, the insider received 28,008 and left with 10,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DD now has a Market Capitalization of 32.33B and an Enterprise Value of 35.56B. As of this moment, DuPont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DD has reached a high of $78.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 458.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DD as of May 14, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.74M, compared to 10.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.35, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 11.50% for DD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4725:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.42 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.4B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.97B and the low estimate is $16.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.