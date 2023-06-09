Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) was $14.60 for the day, down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $14.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950954 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.57B. As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.27.

Shares Statistics:

DEA traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.47M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of May 14, 2023 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 6.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.08% and a Short% of Float of 10.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.06, DEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.59M to a low estimate of $69.01M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.29M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.33M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $285.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.61M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.3M and the low estimate is $288.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.