Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EW

After finishing at $83.48 in the prior trading day, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) closed at $83.96, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562007 shares were traded. EW stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 29,350 shares for $84.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,478,839 led to the insider holds 86,210 shares of the business.

Wood Larry L sold 6,421 shares of EW for $540,841 on May 24. The Global President TAVR & Surg now owns 213,794 shares after completing the transaction at $84.23 per share. On May 10, another insider, Ullem Scott B., who serves as the CVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 80,700 shares for $88.54 each. As a result, the insider received 7,145,004 and left with 18,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EW now has a Market Capitalization of 50.61B and an Enterprise Value of 50.04B. As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $107.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 607.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EW as of May 14, 2023 were 9.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.84M, compared to 12.62M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.