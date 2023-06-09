enCore Energy Corp. (EU) Records 4.80% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX: EU) was $2.62 for the day, up 4.80% from the previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671695 shares were traded. EU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EU now has a Market Capitalization of 374.03M and an Enterprise Value of 416.62M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EU has reached a high of $3.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4207.

Shares Statistics:

EU traded an average of 393.34K shares per day over the past three months and 678.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.00M. Insiders hold about 4.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EU as of May 14, 2023 were 833.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 564.44k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.