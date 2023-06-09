EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $10.66 During Trading Session

After finishing at $10.68 in the prior trading day, EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) closed at $10.66, down -0.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2255970 shares were traded. ENLC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENLC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,389,800 led to the insider holds 497,107 shares of the business.

Lamb Benjamin D sold 180,000 shares of ENLC for $2,115,000 on Feb 17. The EVP and CFO now owns 707,107 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Vann Kyle D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,500 shares for $12.16 each. As a result, the insider received 164,160 and left with 171,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENLC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.97B and an Enterprise Value of 9.75B. As of this moment, EnLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENLC has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 468.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENLC as of May 14, 2023 were 11.22M with a Short Ratio of 11.22M, compared to 13.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENLC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.47, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.30. The current Payout Ratio is 57.10% for ENLC, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, EnLink Midstream LLC’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of -$30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $8.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.