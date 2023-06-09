Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Stock Closes down -4.48% on Thursday Trading

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) closed the day trading at $7.68 down -4.48% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926039 shares were traded. EB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 828.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Taylor Julia D. sold 36,187 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 253,128 led to the insider holds 191,609 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EB now has a Market Capitalization of 767.95M and an Enterprise Value of 430.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EB traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EB traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 99.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.80M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.75% stake in the company. Shares short for EB as of May 14, 2023 were 11.4M with a Short Ratio of 11.40M, compared to 12.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.40% and a Short% of Float of 13.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $78.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $77.6M. As of the current estimate, Eventbrite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.04M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.94M, an increase of 21.30% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $260.93M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $402M and the low estimate is $394M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.