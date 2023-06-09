Examining Cloudflare Inc. (NET)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $63.12 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $62.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5016994 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cloudflare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 535.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 05, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $68.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,604,541 led to the insider holds 10,716 shares of the business.

SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares of NET for $1,033,172 on Jun 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 263,209 shares after completing the transaction at $68.88 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Suder Katrin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 691 shares for $67.50 each. As a result, the insider received 46,642 and left with 42,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 20.95B and an Enterprise Value of 20.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -310.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $80.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NET has traded an average of 5.80M shares per day and 7.03M over the past ten days. A total of 330.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of May 14, 2023 were 20.29M with a Short Ratio of 20.29M, compared to 20.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 27 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $234.52M, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.41M, an increase of 31.40% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.9M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.