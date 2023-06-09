Examining CVS Health Corporation (CVS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) closed at $71.75 up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $71.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5084008 shares were traded. CVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CVS Health Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Lynch Karen S bought 14,000 shares for $69.75 per share. The transaction valued at 976,567 led to the insider holds 431,392 shares of the business.

Moriarty Thomas M sold 137,466 shares of CVS for $13,521,180 on Dec 15. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 608,129 shares after completing the transaction at $98.36 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Lotvin Alan, who serves as the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of the company, sold 22,541 shares for $104.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,344,264 and left with 109,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVS now has a Market Capitalization of 91.99B and an Enterprise Value of 146.99B. As of this moment, CVS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVS has reached a high of $107.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVS has traded an average of 8.34M shares per day and 8.21M over the past ten days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVS as of May 14, 2023 were 15.25M with a Short Ratio of 15.25M, compared to 12.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVS is 2.42, from 2.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 73.40% for CVS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

