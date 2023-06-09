Examining GoPro Inc. (GPRO)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed at $4.22 down -2.09% from its previous closing price of $4.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888273 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoPro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Jahnke Dean sold 18,028 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 72,588 led to the insider holds 288,242 shares of the business.

MCGEE BRIAN sold 13,376 shares of GPRO for $54,320 on May 25. The EVP, CFO and COO now owns 392,468 shares after completing the transaction at $4.06 per share. On May 16, another insider, Saltman Eve T., who serves as the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of the company, sold 4,272 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider received 16,874 and left with 226,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 656.86M and an Enterprise Value of 543.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 137.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $6.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1365.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPRO has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 155.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.34M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of May 14, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 5.74M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $221.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $222.9M to a low estimate of $220.32M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.69M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.16M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.