Examining Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) closed at $6.40 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $6.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099621 shares were traded. RWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 80,303 led to the insider holds 56,899 shares of the business.

Stone Andrew P sold 7,000 shares of RWT for $48,020 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 106,821 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWT now has a Market Capitalization of 729.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RWT has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 113.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 7.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RWT is 0.92, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $53.2M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.6M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.3M and the low estimate is $135.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.