Examining ResMed Inc. (RMD)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) closed at $214.93 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $214.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512343 shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ResMed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 137.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 205.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $290.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when PENDARVIS DAVID sold 1,500 shares for $219.79 per share. The transaction valued at 329,685 led to the insider holds 89,729 shares of the business.

Ghoshal Kaushik sold 500 shares of RMD for $110,000 on Jun 02. The President, SaaS Business now owns 12,287 shares after completing the transaction at $220.00 per share. On May 15, another insider, Farrell Michael J., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,675 shares for $232.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,317,191 and left with 436,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMD now has a Market Capitalization of 31.56B and an Enterprise Value of 33.05B. As of this moment, ResMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $247.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 220.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RMD has traded an average of 596.90K shares per day and 936.96k over the past ten days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.57M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of May 14, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RMD is 1.76, from 1.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.56 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.52. EPS for the following year is $7.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, ResMed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.74M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.