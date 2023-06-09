Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $52.28 During Trading Session

After finishing at $52.33 in the prior trading day, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) closed at $52.28, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507221 shares were traded. FOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.45B and an Enterprise Value of 6.26B. As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $52.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 997.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Shares short for FOCS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 1.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $578.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $584M to a low estimate of $574.93M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.21M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $592.56M, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $584.55M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.