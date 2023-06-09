GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Shares Decline by -3.85% to Close at $0.61

As of close of business last night, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.61, down -3.85% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584612 shares were traded. GOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6534 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5952.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when DODD DAVID A bought 32,000 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 20,445 led to the insider holds 113,870 shares of the business.

Reynolds Mark bought 8,000 shares of GOVX for $5,040 on Apr 20. The CFO now owns 68,184 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, CHASE RANDAL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,000 and bolstered with 36,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOVX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.75M and an Enterprise Value of -7.10M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8152.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOVX traded 298.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 342.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.05M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of May 14, 2023 were 504.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 728.36k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.91.