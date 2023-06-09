GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) was $36.96 for the day, up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $36.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638255 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 247.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFL now has a Market Capitalization of 13.64B and an Enterprise Value of 21.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $38.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.73.

Shares Statistics:

GFL traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 882.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.12M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.09% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of May 14, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 6.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, GFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.07. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.34B and the low estimate is $5.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.