Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Stock Closes down -1.71% on Thursday Trading

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) closed the day trading at $34.59 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $35.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761898 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.55.

For a better understanding of GBCI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Chery Don J. bought 1,000 shares for $27.16 per share. The transaction valued at 27,160 led to the insider holds 49,741 shares of the business.

Chesler Randall M bought 1,223 shares of GBCI for $35,076 on May 08. The PRESIDENT/CEO now owns 4,685 shares after completing the transaction at $28.68 per share. On May 02, another insider, Langel Craig A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of the company, bought 3,250 shares for $29.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,038 and bolstered with 92,207 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.90B. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.02.

Over the past 3-months, GBCI traded about 853.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GBCI traded about 793.33k shares per day. A total of 110.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.78M, compared to 4.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

GBCI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 49.30% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.

7 analysts predict $186.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.7M to a low estimate of $180.6M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $199.02M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.13M, a decrease of -10.10% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $764.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $736.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $755.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $805.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.1M and the low estimate is $772.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.