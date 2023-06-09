Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Rise 4.60% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.50

The price of Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) closed at $2.50 in the last session, up 4.60% from day before closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 821644 shares were traded. GRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Economides Vassiliki bought 12,000 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 214,058 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 211.61M and an Enterprise Value of 114.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTS has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8035.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRTS traded on average about 641.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 829.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.20M. Insiders hold about 2.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.97M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $1.96M. As of the current estimate, Gritstone bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.47M, an estimated decrease of -54.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.51M, a decrease of -30.50% over than the figure of -$54.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.95M, down -16.50% from the average estimate.